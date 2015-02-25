Armenian side violates ceasefire 32 times within a day

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 32 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at the unnamed heights in Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.