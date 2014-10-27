Armenian side violates ceasefire 22 times in a day

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located in Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrail region and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Fizuli regions, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The ceasefire was violated on the frontline 22 times in a day.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.