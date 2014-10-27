 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian side violates ceasefire 22 times in a day

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located in Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrail region and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Fizuli regions, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

    The ceasefire was violated on the frontline 22 times in a day.

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi