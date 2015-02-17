Armenian side violated ceasefire 43 times within a day

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 43 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim village and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Voskevan village and unnamed heights of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Aghdam and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Mosesgekh village and unnamed heights of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.