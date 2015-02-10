Armenian side fires on Azerbaijani positions intensively

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 67 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghdam and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights and Garavalilar village of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.