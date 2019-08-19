Armenian side breaks ceasefire 23 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Asrik Jirdakhan village of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Kangarli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.