 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian serviceman killed on the contact line of troops

    He died on the way to military hospital

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ An Armenian serviceman Vazgen Martirosyan, born in 1997, was killed on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

    Report informs, former defense minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan posted on social networks.

    According to him, immediately after incident, on the way to the military hospital, the wounded soldier passed away.

    Details of the incident are being specified.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi