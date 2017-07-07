Armenian serviceman killed on the contact line of troops

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ An Armenian serviceman Vazgen Martirosyan, born in 1997, was killed on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Report informs, former defense minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan posted on social networks.

According to him, immediately after incident, on the way to the military hospital, the wounded soldier passed away.

Details of the incident are being specified.