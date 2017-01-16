Armenian serviceman killed in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Re-enlisted serviceman of Armenian Armed Forces in Nagorno-Karabakh Araik Srkisyan has been killed.

Report informs, referring to Armenian mass media, the reason of his death hasn’t been revealed yet. Investigation continues.

According to information, the incident took place in south-eastern part of frontline of Azerbaijan and Armenian forces.

He was born in 1995.