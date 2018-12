© Sputnik https://report.az/storage/news/b8931430f79ee8cf387be242bd598d58/9ef5260a-85b6-4b90-bf20-c0c9951b156a_292.jpg

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ An Armenian serviceman died in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs referring to the Sputnik-Armenia.

It was reported that Hayk Kalantaryan, born in 1998, has died from a fatal wound.

The fact is being investigated.