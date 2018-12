Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ A serviceman of the Armenian army died in a traffic accident occured in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Sputnik, the incident was recorded on May 31 at night.

26-year-old serviceman Suren Ayvazyan died as a result of the accident.

The investigation on the fact is underway