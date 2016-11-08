Armenian public figure: "I hope politicians and peacekeepers from Armenia will come to Baku"

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku I am a person, a writer, a man who has studied the issue and decided to visit Baku, to lay flowers at the monument to the victims of the genocide in Khojaly and bow before the holy memory of martyred innocent people.

Report informs, Armenian publicist, writer and social activist Vahe Avetian said at the conference on "The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: the main obstacles and prospects for settlement. Outlook from Armenia and Azerbaijan".

"I was welcomed in Azerbaijan. I am very impressed with the city. The first time I arrived a week ago, called it my personal pilgrimage. In Baku I am a person, a writer, a man who has studied the issue and decided to come to Baku, to lay flowers at the monument to the victims of the genocide in Khojaly and bow before the holy memory of martyred innocent people. Thank God, I did it", said V.Avetian.

He emphasized that humanity is more important than politics: "Humanism, which includes love for own country. Only a humanism is a foundation on which everything can be built", said the publicist.

According to him, the parties to the conflict have to work on a number of issues in order to bring peace in Karabakh.

"I very much hope that politicians and peacekeepers from Armenia will come to Baku. If we do not solve the problem now, then we will have a very big problems. We remember a lot of positive cases about Azerbaijanis and Armenians. We are a generation that has something in common. We can leave the conflict of radical youth. We left the trouble for children. I urge to resolve this conflict", said V.Avetian.