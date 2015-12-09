 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian projectile fell to yard of Gazakh resident, 1 injured

    Wounded was taken to Gazakh region Treatment Diagnostics Center

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian forces fired frontline villages of Gazakh region.

    Report informs, as a result of Armenian fire resident of Gushchu Ayrim village of the region Tural Sadigov, 16, wounded.

    Report was told by relatives of injured, one of Armenian projectile fell to yard of Sadigovs. T.Sadigov, who was in the yard at that moment wounded from hand. He was taken to Gazakh region Treatment Diagnostics Center. State of operated T.Sadigov is assessed as satisfactory.

    Armenian army become more active in recent days and fires settlements by large-caliber weapons.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi