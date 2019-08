Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in the occupied Azerbaijani city of Khankendi on August 5. Report informs citing the ARMENPRESS head of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh Bako Sahakyan met Armenian Prime Minister.

Pashinyan will hold a rally in the central square of the city at 19:00 Baku time.

Notably, Pashinyan will take part in the opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian "games".

Games will begin on August 6th.