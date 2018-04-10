 Top
    Armenian president: Russia plays one of key roles in Karabakh conflict settlement

    Sarkissian: I would visit Moscow in the forthcoming days

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Russia as one of co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, plays one of the key roles in the process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.”

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Armenia’s president-elect Armen Sarkissian told the TASS.

    He mentioned that the ceasefire in Karabakh was achieved 23 years ago thanks to Russia’s mediation.

    Sarkissian stated that he would visit Moscow in the forthcoming days.

