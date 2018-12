Armenian president arrives in Shusha

15 October, 2018 17:33

https://report.az/storage/news/4c7b93b35eda7bd82140511a39615989/1d34c4de-7e6d-4001-9089-a24311024aec_292.jpg Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has arrived in the Azerbaijani occupied city Shusha, Report infroms citing Armenian press. It was reported that he met with the leaders of separatist regime and visited Shusha.

