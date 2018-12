Armenian President arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh

The purpose of his visit and other details were not disclosed

22 June, 2016 15:35

https://report.az/storage/news/87f1b54045773ddf060231fb31511072/06e76b51-d576-4330-ae45-5193c726cefb_292.jpg Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has visited in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, press service of Armenian President said. The purpose of his visit and other details were not disclosed.