    Armenian parliament will not discuss a draft on recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh's 'independence'

    Commission Chairman Artak Zakaryan said that it is not time to recognize 'independence' of Nagorno-Karabakh yet

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian parliament will not discuss the draft, considering recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh's 'independence'.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, the parliament's foreign relations permanent commission didn't appreciate to enter the draft into the agenda.

    Commission Chairman Artak Zakaryan said that it is not time to recognize 'independence' of Nagorno-Karabakh yet. 

