Armenian parliament holds a closed meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ The National Assembly of Armenia held a closed meeting of the Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan with deputies. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the meeting is being held behind the closed doors.

It is reported that in the course of the discussions, Armenian Defense Minister will update the situation on the contact line of troops in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for the MPs.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Defense, National Security and Internal Affairs Koryun Nahapetyan, member of "Heritage" Faction Tevan Poghosyan, head of ARF-D Parliamentary Faction, Head of the Armenian National Congress (ANC) Faction Levon Zurabyan, ANA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov, Head of the RPA Faction Vahram Baghdasaryan, independent MPs Khachatur Kokobelyan and Edmond Marukyan, and others.

Notably, on May 5, Armenian government will discuss the issue of recognition of independence of the so-called "Nagorno Karabakh Republic".