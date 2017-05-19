Armenian military units violated ceasefire 113 times a day

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 113 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars (6 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili, Gaymagli, Ashaghi Askipara villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanabi and Hajialili villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garagashli, Kangarli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.