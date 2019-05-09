Armenian military units violate ceasefire 27 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day in various direction of the front. Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, in Hajally, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region, and in Goyali village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Ajarly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Jabrayil regions.