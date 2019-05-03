Armenian military units violate ceasefire 21 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Mazam villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shirvanly, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.