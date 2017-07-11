Azerbaijani MFA confirms news on meeting of Mammadyarov and Nalbandian in Brussels - UPDATED

© Twitter https://report.az/storage/news/a9dfc6e7cc90302f187d1aa1b828f853/af9c3ff2-483d-4104-8886-a861aea2d531_292.jpg

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan confirmed the information about the upcoming meeting in Brussels between Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian.

Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the press service of the Foreign Ministry, said that the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers will be held in Brussels on July 11 at initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The meeting will start at 19:00 local time.

"It will mainly discuss the current status of the negotiation process, implementation of serious and result-oriented negotiations," H. Hajiyev said.

