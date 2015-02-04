Armenian Foreign Minister to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian will visit Germany on February 5-7 to participate in the annual Munich Conference on Security. Report informs referring to Armenian media, it was stated by the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

In Munich, Nalbandian is expected to meet with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

On January 27, during his working visit to Poland, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Krakow.

Within the meeting, they exchanged views on the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the plan of the OSCE Minsk Group activities for the coming period.