Armenian foreign minister to meet with OSCE MG co-chairs tomorrow

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will meet with OSCE Minsk group co-chairs on November 14.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, press secretary of Armenian MFA Tigran Balayan posted on Twitter. According to him, the meeting will be held in Moscow, November 14.

Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov several days ago told reporters that he will meet with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Moscow on November 16.

He said that Russia suggested trilateral meeting (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia) to the ministers of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia. But it is not known whether the meeting will take place or not.