Armenian Foreign Minister meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Geneva

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met in Geneva with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), Andrew Schoffer (USA) and personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Report informs citing the Armenian media that the Armenian Foreign Ministry shared a post in this regard on Facebook.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met his Armenian counterpart on December 29-30 in Geneva with the mediation and participation of the co-chairs.

The meeting will focus on a wide range of issues relating to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mammadyarov has also met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.