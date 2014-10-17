 Top
    Armenian Foreign Minister meets with OSCE MG co-chairs

    Nalbandian drew attention of the co-chairs to the cases of ceasefire violation at the line of contact

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia) and Pierre Andrieu (France), as well as with the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.  

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, discussion of the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the preparations for the forthcoming meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the end of October in Paris at the initiative of the President of France were dicsussed during the meeting in Yerevan. Nalbandian drew attention of the co-chairs to the cases of ceasefire violation at the line of contact.

    Before their visit to Yerevan, the mediators had visited Baku, where they held meetings with the President and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan.

