Armenian FM will meet with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ In early June, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said.
'Nalbandyan said at parliament today that will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in early June', T.Balayan posted on his Twitter account.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author