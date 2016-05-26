 Top
    Armenian FM will meet with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

    Tigran Balayan: 'Nalbandian said at parliament today that will meet with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in early June'

    Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ In early June, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said.

    'Nalbandyan said at parliament today that will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in early June', T.Balayan posted on his Twitter account.  

