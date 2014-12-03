 Top
    ​Armenian FM to meet OSCE MG co-chairs today

    Edward Nalbandian left for Basel

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian left for Basel, Switzerland to attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE on December 4 and 5. Report informs citing the Armenian media, this was stated by the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

    According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, in the evening of December 3 Nalbandian is going to meet with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

    Meetings of the Armenian Foreign Ministrer  with a number of his colleagues from the OSCE member countries are also scheduled in the framework of Ministerial Council.

     

