Armenian FM to visit Moscow to discuss settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Zograb Mnatsakanyan will visit Moscow on June 7.

Report informs citing the TASS, Director of the Department of Information and Press of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Artyom Kozhin reported.

Z.Mnatsakanyan will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The sides will discuss bilateral relations and settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.