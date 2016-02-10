Armenian FM to meet with co-chairs of OSCE MG in Munich

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan will visit Germany on February 12-13, where he will take part in the Munich Security Conference.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry says.

During the visit Edward Nalbandyan will meet with foreign ministers from several countries, as well as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.