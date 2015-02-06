Armenian FM meets with OSCE MG

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, who is on a working visit to Munich, held a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group's Igor Popov, James Warlick, Pierre Andrieu and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, at the meeting debated around the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

It was also discussed the situation on the frontline and the contact line of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.