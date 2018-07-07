 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian FM: Meeting with Azerbaijan minister to be held soon

    Zohrab Mnatsakanian: It’s important for Armenia to maintain dynamics of negotiation process on Nagorno Karabakh

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ / It is important for Armenia to maintain the dynamics of the negotiation process on Nagorno Karabakh.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian told in an interview to local TV channel Shant.

    He also confirmed that the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart is planned in the near future.

    "When we talk about atmosphere contributing the peace, it is a principle with a broad context, which also includes functions related to strengthening the ceasefire. From our side nothing has changed," said Z. Mnatsakanian, commenting on the importance of implementation of agreements on extension of Andrzej Kasprzyk’s group and control over the observance of ceasefire.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi