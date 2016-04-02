 Top
    Armenian Defense Ministry refuted rumors about mobilization

    A spokesman for the Ministry urged not to spread false rumors

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Mobilization in Armenia in connection with the escalation of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been announced.Report informs referring to the Armenian media, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote about it on his Facebook page.

    He urged not to spread false rumors.

    Earlier some Armenian media reported early mobilization in Armenia.

