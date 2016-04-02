Armenian Defense Ministry refuted rumors about mobilization

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Mobilization in Armenia in connection with the escalation of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been announced.Report informs referring to the Armenian media, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote about it on his Facebook page.

He urged not to spread false rumors.

Earlier some Armenian media reported early mobilization in Armenia.