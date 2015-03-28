 Top
    Armenian Defense Minister meets with Andrzej Kasprzyk

    They discussed the recent situation in the contact line

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan met with the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Yerevan.

    Report informs referring to Armenian mass media, the information was given by the press service of Armenian Defense Ministry.

    The sides discussed the recent situation in the contact line.

    A.Kasprzyk said he will use all means within powers to stabilize the situation.

