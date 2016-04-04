​Armenian command center in the occupied territories destroyed, colonels and generals killed

https://report.az/storage/news/7e30035e488e5198e6727cd933bfb712/60a65f23-4fac-4a4f-bf5b-43d1e8ce2257_292.jpg
Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian command center which operated in the occupied territories was destroyed by the counterattack of the Azerbaijani troops.
Report informs, press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
A large number of enemy soldiers, colonel and major ranked officers have been killed in the counterattack.
The ministry said that the video footage of the operation will be presented to the public.
News DepartmentNews Author