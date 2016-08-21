 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 7 times throughout the day

    Azerbaijani Armed Forces positions were subjected to fire

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 7 times throughout the day, Report informs citing Ministry of Defenceof Azerbaijan

    Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli village and nameless hills in Gazakh region.

    The ceasefire was also violated in Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as in nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi