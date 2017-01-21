Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Defence declares that Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 39 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Azatamut and Paravakar villages of Ijevan region and in Chinari, Mosesgekh villages and in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili, Jafarli, Kohnagishlag villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region and in Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Aghdam villages and in nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.