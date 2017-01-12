Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Defense declares that Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 35 times throughout the day. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region, in Azatamut village of Ijevan region and in Aygepar village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Jafarli villages of Gazakh region and Alibayli village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Shirvanli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.