Armenians violated ceasefire 93 times in a day

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire in different directions of the front 93 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed units fired at Azerbaijani positions located in Gizilhajili, Kemerli and Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from positions in the villages of Berkaber of Ijevan region, as well Dovegh, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region.

Armenian armed units also fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Kangarli, Sarijali, Shuraabad villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region and nameless heights in the territory of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational situation Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 96 shots on the firing points, trenches and positions of the enemy.