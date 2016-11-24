Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 9 times in a day

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 9 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Qazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Shikhlar village of Aghdam region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions.