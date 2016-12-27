Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 46 times in a day

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 46 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages in Noyemberyan region, Paravakar village and nameless hills in Ijevan region, in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, Kokhanabi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Javahirli, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.