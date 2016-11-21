Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 25 times in a day

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 25 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Bash Garvand, Marzili, Namirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.