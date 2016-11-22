Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 25 times in a day

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 25 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, Barekamavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills and Gushchu Ayrim village of Qazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Marzili, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.