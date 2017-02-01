MoD: Armenians violated ceasefire 21 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 21 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills and in Berkaber village in Ijevan region, in Chinari and Mosesgekh villages in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills and in Gizilhajili village in Gazakh region, in Kokhanabi, Aghdam and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shikhlar village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Fuzuli region.