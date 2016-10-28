Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 16 times thoughout the day

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 16 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shirvanli village of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy and Jabrail regions.