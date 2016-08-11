Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 16 times a day, using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 16 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns, Report informs citing Ministry of Defenceof Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village and nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The ceasefire was also violated in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Ashagi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy and Jabrail regions.