Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 15 times in a day

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 15 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan and Dovekh villages of Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim and Kamarli villages of Qazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Jabrayil regions.