Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 14 times in a day

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Defence declares that Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 14 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and in nameless hills in Ijevan region and in Aygepar village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region and in Alibayli village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy and Jabrayil regions.