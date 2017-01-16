Armenian armed units fired positions of Azerbaijani army using mortars

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 42 times throughout the day, using 60, 82 and 120 millimeter mortars.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygepar, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli, Aghbulag and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Garagashli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.