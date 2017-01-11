Armenian armed units fired Azerbaijani Army positions using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 42 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh region and Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.