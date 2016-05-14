Armenian armed units fired at Azerbaijani positions from heavy machine guns and mortars

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units, using heavy 60, 82 machine guns and 120 mm mortars, have violated ceasefire in various directions of the frontline 120 times per day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian armed units from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan district have fired on Azerbaijani positions located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, from the positions located in the village of Aygepar of Berd region positions located in Alibeyli village of Tovuz region, from positions in the nameless heights at Krasnoselsky district the positions located on the nameless heights in the Gadabay district.

Armenian armed units, starting at 18.20 13 May and until 01.50 on May 14 was subjected to intense fire from 60, 82 and 120-mm mortar shells at towns and positions in Terter region.

Armenian armed units also fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces from positions near the villages Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Naamirli villages of Agdam region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from nameless heights in the territory of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces, considering the operational situation, have inflicted 124 fire hitting the firing points, positions and trenches of the enemy.